Sables in tough Rugby Africa Cup semi-final assignment 

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s rugby team will have its character tested on Wednesday afternoon, when they play Namibia in the Rugby Africa Cup semi-finals at Mutesa 11 Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Zimbabwe walks into Wednesday’s match coming from an unconvincing 22-20 win against hosts Uganda on Saturday.

The Sables had a poor second-half performance on Saturday as they almost surrendered their 22-0 first-half win.

“We have had a couple of days for preparations, we have fixed several issues from the Ugandan game.

“We are excited, we know it’s a huge challenge because the Namibians are always a tough opponent.

“We are excited about the challenge and we looking forward to it,” said Sables team captain Hilton Mudariki.

Namibia had to register a convincing 38-5 win over defending champions Burkina Faso to book a semi-final spot.

Welwitschias boast of winning 8 Rugby Africa Cup trophies while Sables have one trophy won in 2012.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has made one change in the starting lineup that will face Namibia.

Right Flank Brian Nyaude has been dropped from the squad with Dylan Utete coming in as the replacement.

Sables team to face Namibia

Starting lineup: Victor Mupunga, Simba Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, Simba Siraha, B, Aiden Burnett (VC), Hilton Mudariki (C), Ian Prior, Takudzwa Musingwini, Kudzai Mashawi, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Edward Sigauke, Tapiwa Mafura.

Reserves: Liam Larkan, Zvikomborero Chimoto, Bornwell Gwinji, Dylan Utete, Tadiwa Gwashu, Keegan Joubert, Dion Khumalo.