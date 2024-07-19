Sables leave for Rugby Africa Cup

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s rugby team – The Sables on Thursday morning left the country for Uganda where it will compete in the Rugby Africa Cup.

Zimbabwe will battle against Namibia, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Senegal, Algeria, and Ivory Coast and host Uganda at the tournament.

Sables open their campaign with a date against hosts Uganda on Saturday in a must-win match which will decide their progression to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Zimbabwe should make it to the semi-finals for them to qualify for next year’s Rugby Africa which will serve as qualifiers for the next World Cup.

Winners of next year’s Rugby Africa Cup will automatically qualify for the 2027 World Cup while the runners-up will play another qualifying tournament.

Speaking during the send-off tournament held in the capital Sables coach Piet Benade expressed confidence in his squad.

“We have a fantastic group of players ready to represent Zimbabwe with pride.

“The hard work is done, and now it’s time to translate that effort into success on the field.

“This dream wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of so many unsung heroes who funded us,” said Benade.

The Rugby Africa Cup started in 2000 and Zimbabwe won it once in 2012.

Sables Squad Travelling Squad To Rugby Africa Cup

Forwards: Victor Mupunga, Simba Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, David Makamba, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, Blithe Mavesere, Simba Siraha, Aiden Burnett (VC), Zvikomborero Chimoto, Bryan Chiang, Bornwell Gwinji, Hilton Kamanda, Tadiwa Gwashu, Dylan Utete, Brian Nyaude, Tawanda Banda, Brian Makamure.

Backs: Hilton Mudariki (C), Ian Prior, Edward Sigauke, Kudzi Mashawi (CC), Dion Khumalo, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Tapiwa Mafura, Keegan Joubert, Darell Makwasha, Trevor Gurwe, Takudzwa Musingwini.

Technical Team: Head Coach Piet Benade, Assistant Coach Ricky Chirengende, Consultant Gert Smal, Defense Coach Senna Esterhuizen, Forwards & Scrum Coach Joel Carew, Athlete Welfare Manager Coach Tich Makwanya, Lineout Coach Fortune Chipendu, Assistant Forwards Cach Kevin Nqindi, Team Manager TJ Chifokoyo, Physio Amanda Zisengwe