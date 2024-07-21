Sables through to Rugby Africa Cup semi finals

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s rugby team put up a brave show which saw them narrowly beating hosts Uganda 22-20 in a quarter final match of the Rugby Africa Cup played Saturday at Mandela National Stadium.

The Sables had a good first half, which saw them going to the break leading 22-0.

However, they came back complacent in the second half, giving the host a chance to fight their way back.

Uganda made a number of chances coming into the second half and this paid off as they managed to pull some points back only to lose the match by two points.

“It was a very good start for us in the first half we took our chance, we took our points, so proud of our first half.

“Coming to the second half we let Uganda get back into the game giving away silly penalties and they capitalised on that.

“As I said to my guys after the game, good quality teams like Uganda punish us and we almost saw that happening

“But that is now water under the bridge we are now shifting focus to the next game on Wednesday,” said Sables captain Hilton Mudariki during a post match interview.

The result kept Zimbabwe’s dream of playing the next World Cup alive since a semi final spot has guaranteed them a ticket to play next year’s Rugby Africa Cup. The winner automatically qualifies for the 2027 Rugby World Cup while the runners up will undergo qualifying stages.

Zimbabwe will now face fellow Southern Africa rivals Namibia in a semi final match scheduled for Wednesday at 3pm.

Rugby Africa Cup Quarter Finals Results

Uganda 20 – 22 Zimbabwe

Namibia 38 – 5 Burkina Faso

Kenya 37 – 17 Senegal

Algeria 32 – 11 Ivory Coast