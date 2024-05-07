Sables to play more friendlies ahead of Rugby Africa Cup

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe senior men’s rugby team coach, Piet Benade has called for friendly matches as the team’s prepares for the Rugby Africa Cup set for July.

He said this following his team’s unconvincing 32-29 win over Zambia on Saturday in a test match played at Prince Edward High School.

Saturday’s game marked the Sables’ first game on home soil since 2021.

Although his side won, Benade is of the view that his team needs more test rugby before they compete in the Africa Cup.

“We are hoping to invite Botswana to come over for a friendly, then possibly travel to Zambia. I believe they are worthy and possibly getting to play against Namibia in June.

“Obviously in July we get to the Africa Cup, so this win is a baby step. Everyone is excited and looking forward to what should be coming, ” he said.

Zimbabwe senior men’s rugby team last competed in June last year during the Currie Cup in which they competed as Goshawks, and it is because of such reasons that Benade believes his players are rusty.

“The win was important, everyone was happy, the team hadn’t played on home soil in three years I think, but I also think the boys are a bit rusty and it’s something we need to work on as we go forward,” he added.

Benade was appointed team head coach in March as a successor of Brendan Dawson who parted ways with the federation in December 2023 and his greatest test will be at the Rugby Africa Cup slated for Uganda in July.