Sables To Play Rugby World Cup Qualifiers In France Next Year

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national rugby team, the Sables, will join seven other African countries in the continental qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup which will be staged as a knockout tournament in France in July next year.

The French are also hosts of the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in September-October.

The top eight African teams namely Zimbabwe, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Uganda and Senegal compete in the Rugby Africa Cup 2022 in France, which will serve as the last qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup.

A statement from Rugby Africa said: “The Executive Committee settled on France who are going to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023 as the hosts of the qualifiers.”

“The well-being, health and safety of the players remain at the heart of the priorities. France 2023 (in charge of organising Rugby World Cup 2023) promises to host a tournament of the highest international standards, whether it is the match stadium, hotels, security measures, health standards relating to Covid-19 or medical infrastructure available.

It added: “With a long tradition of hosting Rugby Africa tournaments and activities, France and Rugby Africa are already in a close collaboration process which will provide the eight competing teams with an exceptional tournament and ideal hosting conditions to concentrate on a single goal, win the final match and qualify directly for Rugby World Cup 2023, which will also take place in France.”

The knockout tournament will take place in the first half of July with four colourful quarter-finals that were determined at the end of the group stage of the Rugby Africa Cup 2021.

The Sables, who played at the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 and 1991 meet Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals while Namibia, who have represented the continent alongside South Africa for the past six editions since 1999, face Burkina Faso.

Senegal will take on Algeria as Kenya face Uganda in an East African derby.

The winner of the knockout tournament will directly qualify for the World Cup and set to join hosts France, New Zealand’s top ranked All Blacks, Italy and the Americas 1 qualifier in Pool A.

The runners-up will get a place in the final qualification tournament for the world showpiece event.

Zimbabwe finished as the best team in the Rugby Africa Cup pool D with thumping wins over Burkina Faso Stallions in two matches played at Old Georgians Sports Club in Harare.

The Sables hammered Burkina Faso 101-3 and 95-5 to secure top spot in pool D that was reduced to just two teams after Tunisia withdrew due to the Covid-19 situation in the North African country.