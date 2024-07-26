Sabrina Carpenter announces UK/EU tour with support from Rachel Chinouriri

The tour features a date The O2 on 8 March – Sabrina’s second ever London headline show. The Short n’ Sweet Tour kicks off this September, with its 33 North American arena dates selling out immediately. Support on Sabrina’s UK/EU shows comes from Rachel Chinouriri, meanwhile Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna are already confirmed to open the North American leg.

Soooo excited to bring the Short n’ Sweet Tour to Europe & the UK!! with special guest @rachelchinourir 💋 pre-order the album for first access to presale tickets, and head to @teamsabrina for artist presale details.https://t.co/SQ7QIw6zTR Presales start Tues July 23 at 10 AM… pic.twitter.com/2oiBrRG2uu — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) July 18, 2024

With the release of viral singles, “Please Please Please”, and “Espresso”, Sabrina Carpenter extended her own record as the female artist to concurrently occupy numbers one and one for the most consecutive weeks – recently surpassing The Beatles, and now matching Justin Bieber’s month-long chart residency.