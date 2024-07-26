New Zimbabwe.com

Sabrina Carpenter announces UK/EU tour with support from Rachel Chinouriri

Sabrina Carpenter announces UK/EU tour with support from Rachel Chinouriri

26th July 2024
Spread This News

TheLineofBestFit

Sabrina Carpenter has announced the UK/European leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

The tour features a date The O2 on 8 March – Sabrina’s second ever London headline show. The Short n’ Sweet Tour kicks off this September, with its 33 North American arena dates selling out immediately. Support on Sabrina’s UK/EU shows comes from Rachel Chinouriri, meanwhile Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna are already confirmed to open the North American leg.

With the release of viral singles, “Please Please Please”, and “Espresso”, Sabrina Carpenter extended her own record as the female artist to concurrently occupy numbers one and one for the most consecutive weeks – recently surpassing The Beatles, and now matching Justin Bieber’s month-long chart residency.

New Zimbabwe.com