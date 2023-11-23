SADC ambassadors congratulate Mnangagwa for holding “free, fair and very peaceful” elections 

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

NINE Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) accredited ambassadors in Zimbabwe have congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa for holding peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in August.

The Ambassadors, led by Angolan ambassador to Zimbabwe Agostinho da Silva Tavares paid a courtesy call on Mnangagwa at the State House, on Wednesday.

“We thank the President for receiving us today despite his busy schedule. We are nine SADC countries accredited in Zimbabwe. (The countries included Malawi, Angola, Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Eswatini and Zimbabwe)

“We are all here to congratulate the President for a very peaceful election, fair, free and transparent,” Tavares said after the meeting.

The Chairman of the SADC Ambassador added, “We came to reiterate our support to the people of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is not alone. We are one family at SADC and Zimbabwe is one of the members that fund SADC. It is part of the frontline SADC countries. We just came here to support the President of Zimbabwe and its people.”

During the deliberations at State House, Mnangagwa who is the incoming SADC chair said the bloc’s countries were collectively united by unbreakable bonds cemented by historical, cultural and family ties, being one people.

“This unity, love and common purpose among our countries, must be nurtured and defended for shared peace and stability as well as the socio-economic development and prosperity of our people.

“May I thank Ambassador Agostinho da Silva and your esteemed colleagues for initiating this courtesy call on me, to congratulate the people of Zimbabwe for holding free, fair, credible, and peaceful 2023 harmonised general elections,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared President Mnangagwa the winner of the plebiscite with 52.6% whilst the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa got 44% of the vote.

However, the opposition did not accept the result but did not challenge the winner in the local courts.

In its final report, SADC EOM said the election did not meet international standards and principles.

Last week, the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission (EOM) in its final report said the election was flawed.

The Zimbabwean government hit back at both reports saying they were crafted by one person with an agenda to tarnish its image.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere at a recent press conference called the EU EOM final report “biased and misleading”.