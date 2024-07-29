SADC Industrialisation Week: Chiwenga woos regional investors to ‘safe and attractive’ Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga Monday urged the SADC region investors to explore vast opportunities lying idle in Zimbabwe.

He made the remarks at the Investment Conference held on the sidelines of the 7th SADC Industrialisation week currently underway in Harare where he spoke highly on the need for regional investment inflows.

“Let me assure you that Zimbabwe is a safe and attractive investment destination. The government, led by His Excellency, The President Cde. Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is committed to creating a business-friendly environment and attracting global investments.

“The Zimbabwe Development Investment Agency (ZIDA) and One Stop Investment Services Center (OSISC) streamline investment processes, reducing registration timelines. Harmonizing investment laws, enhancing investment facilitation, and prioritizing commercially viable projects will catalyze investment and economic development in the whole region,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe’s infrastructure upgrades, energy sector opportunities, and rich mineral resources offer diverse investment prospects for the SADC region and the world at large.

Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is open to new investments in the energy sector and investors can explore opportunities in Solar Power generation; Clean Coal and coal-to-liquid production; Coal Bed Methane Gas and Gas-to-liquid production and Hydropower production particularly along the Zambezi River as well as mini hydro sites across the country among others.

“As you may be aware, Zimbabwe is among the countries in the world endowed with 60 tradable minerals such as gold, platinum, diamonds, coal, and nickel and 17 Rare Earth Elements (REE) that are critical in this technologically driven world.

“Investment opportunities therefore exist in Greenfield Exploration; value addition and beneficiation. These opportunities can be explored through Joint Ventures with the various companies and also providing financial and technical support to Small-scale miners,” he said.

He said the objective of the Investment Conference is to expedite the implementation of the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap and identify industrialization projects for joint implementation by the public and private sectors in SADC member states.

“This Conference offers a platform for local, regional, and international investors to explore potential investment opportunities within the SADC region, network, establish collaborations, and showcase transformative investment projects,” added Chiwenga.