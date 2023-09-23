SADC leaders are consulting me — claims Chamisa on way forward to resolve 2023 elections dispute

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has claimed that leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are consulting him to solicit opinions on how to resolve Zimbabwe’s current political logjam following the contested general election.

Speaking in Chinhoyi, Friday during a CCC provincial council meeting, Chamisa insisted he won the presidential election against the odds of intimidation by Zanu PF-aligned Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), among other rigging techniques.

He said the biggest victory from the just-ended harmonised elections was “the ability to problematise” the conduct of elections after almost 40 years of contested poll outcomes.

“We have now been able to problematise the holding or conduct of elections in Zimbabwe which has been a contentious issue for four decades now, since independence in 1980.

“We convinced SADC that elections are a problem and that what happened in Zimbabwe doesn’t qualify to be called an election, but a war,” said Chamisa.

The CCC founding president outlined that this Friday, prior to his visit to Chinhoyi, he was locked in a lengthy conference video call with SADC officials, who were asking for his proposal on how to settle the political impasse in the country brought about by the widely condemned plebiscites.

“I had a meeting with leaders of SADC asking me how l see things and what should be done because this country now has two governments.

“I told SADC that the people of Zimbabwe are clear on what they want and are saying what is called an election is the ability of people to make a decision about who should lead and guide the country, and not the chaos we witnessed here,” Chamisa added.

CCC has tendered a dossier to SADC, and other institutions, on the envisaged trajectory the country should take and Chamisa hinted he is optimistic the struggle would be won and him sworn into office soon.

He appealed to CCC supporters to exercise patience as other processes to annihilate President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration take course.

Following the meeting held at party offices in Mzari, Chamisa proceeded to Chinhoyi’s Hunyani suburb where he paid homage to late Ward 2 Councillor Patricia Chibaya, who passed away Wednesday after a short illness.

He described Chibaya as a leader par excellence with the ability to “gather and not scatter.”

“I am so pained and saddened, we have lost a councillor who was a true leader. I want to pay my respects to our change champion, our citizens champion Cllr Patricia Chibaya.

“Leadership is not about the seat. There are many people in leadership positions without leadership (qualities). Patricia was a leader…a leader has influence, impact, effect, dignity, integrity, difference, excellence, your ability to gather and not scatter. I salute, l respect and l honour!”

Cllr Chibaya will be laid to rest at Chemagamba Cemetery Saturday.