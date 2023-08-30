SADC Panel of Elders in Harare to assess damning EOM report; Mumba excluded from meetings

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

THE Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Secretariat in Botswana has dispatched its Panel of Elders (PoE) on a fact-finding mission into disputed 2023 harmonised elections results in Zimbabwe.

This follows a damning preliminary report of the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) chaired by former Zambian vice president, Nevers Mumba in the aftermath of chaotic August 23-24 plebiscites.

Mnangagwa was last Saturday night declared winner in the just-ended presidential election by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The elections management body announced Zanu PF leader victor with 2 350 711 votes against his arch-rival Nelson Chamisa of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), who tallied 1 967 343 of total 4 468 740 ballots.

This translated to the president-elect garnering 52, 6% against his contender’s 44%.

Following the announcement of the results, main opposition, Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) challenged the outcome describing the polls as a sham and calling for fresh elections.

The delegation will be led by Botswana’s Charles Tibone as former Tanzanian president and the Panel’s chairperson Jakaya Kikwete could not make it.

“The SADC Secretariat presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe and has the honour to acknowledge receipt of the latter’s note verbale Ref No. C/10 dated 21 August 2023 inviting SADC PoE to the Harmonised Elections in the Republic of Zimbabwe, in accordance with recommendations of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council Pre-Election Assessment Mission conducted from 12 to 19 August 2023 and Summit Decisions of 17 August 2023,” the note reads.

“Consequently, the PoE will conduct a mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe between 28 August and 1 September 2023, in line with Summit directives of 17 August 2023.”

The PoE comprises eminent personalities that include former Heads of State and Government and former government ministers from other SADC countries, who were appointed for their reputable and demonstrable political and technical expertise in conflict resolution, preventative diplomacy and mediation.

The mission to Zimbabwe, which will be accorded Very Important Person (VIP) status, will be supported by Dr Kondwani Chitambo, Kitenge Tunda, Tsholofelo Kereeditse and representatives of the SEOM already in the country.

Exiled former Cabinet minister, Saviour ‘Tyson’ Kasukuwere who was barred from contesting the just-ended presidential election by the courts, welcomed the PoE’s tour of duty.

“Zimbabwe SADC Mission. Welcome (former) Pres Kikwete and team. Let’s resolve Zimbabwe’s problem once and for all.

“It’s a grave mistake to pretend that the SADC Election Observer Mission Preliminary Report is of no force. Once again ED (Mnangagwa ) in characteristic arrogance & stupidity adopts the ostrich mentality.

“Reckless antipathy towards regional body makes no heroes. It creates villains,” said Kasukuwere on X, formerly Twitter.