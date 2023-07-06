SADC urgently needs to enter data agricultural revolution – says Parly speaker Mudenda

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

SOUTHERN Africa Development Committee (SADC) urgently needs to enter the data agricultural revolution, Parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda has said.

Addressing delegates at the 53rd SADC Parliamentary Forum Assembly in Tanzania, Mudenda said even though the region was boasting 60% of arable land, its agricultural sector had remained poor, lacking new modern mechanization techniques.

“Despite the continent boasting of 60% of arable land, its agricultural sector remains dwarfed. Why? Our agricultural sector lacks modernization and mechanization in Africa in general and in the SADC region in particular.

“It is imperative, therefore, that the SADC region speedily embraces the smart agriculture ecosystem. The region should urgently enter the data agricultural revolution,” he said.

The forum assembly was running under the theme, Modernising Agriculture to address Food Insecurity and Youth Unemployment in the SADC Region: The Role of Parliaments.

Mudenda told delegates that SADC needed this technological shift more than ever.

“These smart agricultural technologies would ensure that the small holder farmers who comprise 60% of the farming population access them.

“In Zimbabwe like many other SADC member states, agriculture is now the mainstay of the economy as it has a positive multiplier effect on economic growth measured by its 24% contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment creation, food security and poverty reduction, export earnings and industrial development through agro-industries,” he added.

Zimbabwe currently has approximately 195 000 hectares under functional irrigation and has a potential to irrigate about 2 million hectares, according to the Speaker.

“This is a visible potential for boosting agriculture in the country in order to achieve food sovereignty and sustainable agro-industries. The government is sustaining the highly mechanised irrigation schemes by providing priority dependable energy supply, including renewable energy.”

The Speaker highlighted that the Zimbabwean government estimates to surpass the 60% agricultural mechanization target in all critical machinery and equipment by 2030.

“Transforming the agriculture sector through ICT technologies and any other innovations is a perfect condition to ameliorate the rest of our economies in Africa let alone in the SADC region.

“As such, Africa and indeed SADC should roll out inclusive broad-based interventions to achieve the consummation of SDGs, Malabo Protocol, the SADC Agro-Industrialisation Agenda and largely the Africa Agenda 2063 as well as the transformative Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement which anchors intra-Africa continental trade matrix,’’ lamented Mudenda.

For Zimbabwe, mechanisation of the agriculture sector has resulted in surplus production of corn and in particular wheat in the past cropping seasons.

Turning to the role of Parliament in modernising agriculture back home, Mudenda reported that this has been phenomenal.

“Parliament of Zimbabwe amended the constitution to make the expropriation land for agricultural use by Zimbabweans as a fundamental human right, the right to land.’’