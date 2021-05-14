Sakunda Commits $3.2 Billion Towards Sustained 12-Month Covid Fight

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

SAKUNDA Holdings has budgeted ZW$3.2 billion to complement government efforts in the management of Covid-19 for the next 12 months.

This comes as the company has adopted and fully equipped the United Bulawayo Hospitals Covid-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre which was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Friday.

The $3,2 billion injected by the company will go towards operational costs and staff salaries.

Sakunda is carrying out the works through its Arundel Clinic following recent appeals by Mnangagwa for the private sector to complement government efforts in fighting the pandemic that has killed over 1 500 locals since the first case was reported March last year.

In Bulawayo, Arundel, working with government, the company refurbished the Old Bartley’s Memorial Block at UBH to set-up the Covid-19 isolation centre with a 50-bed capacity which is admitting Covid-19 patients.

The centre now has 40 beds fully equipped and ready for use.

Also made available at the site is a pharmacy fully stocked and functional.

The centre now has a staff complement of 42 people who include specialists.

Said President Mnangagwa: “UBH has improved and continues to improve. Why? Because of the Covid-19 pandemic which has attacked this country and the Second Republic wants to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 by upgrading the health delivery system across the country.

“This centre is one centre we are determining to provide state of the art health in Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa commended Sakunda for the good gesture and urged other companies to emulate.

“I commend the Arundel Sakunda Group for complementing government efforts towards the establishment of this strategic Covid-19 Isolation and treatment facility.

“The kind gesture and act of good corporate citizenship is worth emulating.

“I, thus invite other private sector entities to continue to utilise the health sector coordinated framework as we build sustainable institutions and systems for the post Covid-19 era.

“I challenge other organisations and professionals both within the country and abroad in various medical specialist fields to also take up the challenge as we accelerate the modernisation of our health service sector.”

Information gathered reveal that similar works are being done at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals by the company.

Sakunda Holdings Chief Operating Officer Mberikwazvo Chitambo revealed that work was also underway in Harare.

“Our walk with the Covid-19 scourge started this time last year when the nation heard me say Sakunda would bring 30 tonnes of equipment to combat the scourge.

“Then we donated the 26 bed Arundel Covid hospital in Harare. Its services are free, from blood tests to treatment.

“We also have Parirenyatwa Hospital which we have adopted for the next 12 months. We shall finance its operating costs for free. After that, we shall engage our cooperating partners GoZ.

He added: “UBH unit is another free Covid unit. We shall finance its operating costs for the next 12 months. After 12 months, we shall engage our next partners the GoZ.

“Next to the UBH Covid unit are 2 ambulances. We hereby donate them to His Excellency for him to do as he wishes with them as long as they remain in this province.”

Information gathered indicate that Sakunda adopted 60 beds at Parirenyatwa which are being equipped.

The company has budgeted about US$25 million to support government in the management of Covid-19.

Last year, Sakunda donated PPE, ventilators, testing kits and other medical equipment to various public hospitals countrywide.