Sakunda donates $170m Vaccines, Five Cars Towards Covid-19 Fight

By James Muonwa

SAKUNDA Holdings (Pvt) Limited has heightened its fight against Covid-19 by donating $170 million for the procurement of vaccines.

The company further pledged five vehicles to capacitate the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Homicide department.

In addition, the company pledged support towards income-generating projects to rescue families whose livelihoods were negatively affected by the pandemic.

The donation by the petroleum giant also included six truckloads of medical sundries for rural hospitals, 300 000 litres of fuel, $185 million for university students’ tuition fees.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s heifer project also got a major boost with Sakunda handing over 500 heifers and 25 bulls to support cattle-rearing ventures by youths inorder to economically empower them.

Sakunda Holdings Chief Executive Officer Kudakwashe Tagwirei said the gesture was aimed at complementing government efforts to fight and mitigate the effects of coronavirus.

“Sakunda Holdings (Pvt) Limited acknowledges the efforts and commitment by government to positively impact livelihoods of the people of our great nation, Zimbabwe.

“As a result of the negative impact of Covid-19, some parents have lost the ability to pay university tuition fees for learners whose well-being have been compromised,” he said.

Besides the donation of cars to ZRP Homicide department the police were given $30 million to help the department buy specialised equipment to enhance its operations.

This is not the first time that Sakunda has chipped in the battle against Covid-19 as previously they revamped and bought medical equipment for Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for use as Covid-19 centres.

The firm, last year, donated 30 beds to the Arundel facility in Harare.

Tagwirei further noted, “All the above mentioned centres are currently operating at full capacity and they are available to every Zimbabwean free of charge.”

In the same vein to ameliorate the effects of Covid-19, a consortium of Beitbridge contractors donated to government $500 000 while CBZ Bank injected $250 000.

Gold dealer Scot Sakupwanya forked out $100 000, ZB Bank ($50 000), businessman Ken Sharpe ($50 000) while the Insurance Commission of Zimbabwe (ICZ) has donated $50 000 towards combating the pandemic