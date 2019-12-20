Sanctions should be removed, Zim has ‘turned new chapter under ED’ – SADC PF

By Thandiwe Garusa

SOUTHERN African countries, meeting under of the SADC Parliamentary Forum (PF) in Namibia recently, have once again condemned the economic sanctions imposed by the West against Zimbabwe which they say has turned a ‘new chapter under the new dispensation’.

The SADC PF also accused the embargo for hampering economic growth in the country with the Zimbabwe Government largely blaming the sanctions for the economic crisis that the country is in.

“Honourable Dennis Namachekecha of Malawi made an impassioned plea for the removal of the sanctions, given that Zimbabwe had turned a new chapter under the new dispensation,” Kennedy Chokuda, Zimbabwe’s Clerk of Parliament said in statement released Tuesday at the end of the meeting in Swakopmund, Namibia.

Chokuda said the SADC PF had condemned “in the strongest possible terms the illegal and unjustified economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union and their western allies and called for the immediate and unconditional removal of this unilateral embargo”.

Chokuda said a motion on the issue was proposed by Angola and seconded by Malawi, during the 46th SADC PF Plenary Assembly held from 10 to 17 December 2019.

“Parliamentarians from the SADC region spoke with one voice in condemning the unjust and illegal sanctions which violate international law and have caused untold suffering to the people of Zimbabwe,” Chokuda said.

He said Josephina Perpetua Pitra Diakate, an MP from Angola and the Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Democratisation, Governance and Human Rights of the SADC PF, expressed grave concern at the “illegal sanctions” which she said “undermined the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals number 1 to 5 and impacted negatively on the people’s livelihoods”.

“She disabused the proclamation that the sanctions are ‘targeted’ at particular individuals in the Government of Zimbabwe and affirmed that the illegal embargo is hampering economic growth, thereby affecting the most vulnerable population who include young girls, women, children, the disabled and elderly people.”

Her motion was then supported by Dennis Namachekecha of Malawi.

On 25 October this year, Zimbabweans marched against the EU and USA imposed-sanctions led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, the march was largely unsuccessful after it was poorly attended by Zimbabweans.