Sanctions Should Not Affect Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth – France Ambassador

By Alois Vinga

FRANCE Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Richard Boidin has said the restrictive measures imposed against the southern Africa nation should not affect the country’s growth.

He said although Zimbabwe international image was not impressive, it however, should not discourage French companies from investing in Zimbabwe.

Boidin was speaking in Msasa, Harare Wednesday at the commissioning of a tiles adhesive plant constructed by Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe – a French owned company.

“That a company like Saint-Gobain decided to invest in Zimbabwe, is a strong message alongside other French companies and brands like Lafarge Lessafre, AGS and Total operating locally,” he said.

“Because sometimes you can hear that there are sanctions and that it is impossible for the Europeans to invest in Zimbabwe yet it is not true,” he said.

Last week, the European Union (EU) Head of Delegation to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen said Zimbabwe enjoyed a trade surplus with most Western countries although it had a massive trade deficit.

“Globally, Zimbabwe has a massive trade deficit, but is enjoying a trade surplus with the EU. In 2018, exports to the EU were 455 million euros while imports stood at 223 million euros in favour of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa led a march in Harare against Western and US imposed sanctions calling for their immediate removal.

However, critics say it is bad economic and political policies of the ruling party, Zanu PF that have seen the economy collapsing as opposed to the sanctions.