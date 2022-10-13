Sanganai/Hlanganai Expo kicks off; over 100 international buyers in attendance

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

AFTER a three year disruption due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which prevented exhibitors and visitors from thronging Sanganai/Hlanganai Tourism Expo, the event kicked off at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Thursday with organisers of the event expressing satisfaction over participation.

The country‘s flagship tourism expo is running an exclusively fully physical event for the first time since 2020.

Last year, the expo was held in hybrid format with some exhibitors attending physically while others followed proceedings virtually.

Addressing a Press conference in Bulawayo Wednesday, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Officer, Winnie Muchanyuka, said the authority had managed to surpass its target of exhibitors.

”I am happy to announce that we have managed to surpass the target of the exhibitors that we had targeted.

“We had targeted 250 exhibitors, but I can tell you that today we have got 270 that are part of this expo. Some of the African exhibitors are coming from countries such as Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi,” said Muchanyuka.

The ZTA boss said a total of 100 international buyers and journalists from Germany, United Kingdom, America, Middle East, Australia and India were also participating at the exposition.

“The international buyers are already in the country conducting their pre-Sanganani tours on different places around the country. Another lot will also be conducting similar pre-tours as we finish the edition on Sunday,” she said.

Muchanyuka also revealed that exhibitors from the country 10 provinces will be also participating at the expo.

She paid tribute to some companies, who assisted in organising the event

“We are all facing financial constraints as we coming from Covid 19. We would like to thank our sponsors Airports Company of Zimbabwe and Air Zimbabwe, who are all one of the major sponsors of this expo,” she added.

A lot of activities including a musical show are lined up for the expo, which ends Saturday.