Sarri says unconcerned by fan abuse after FA Cup defeat to Man United

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says he was unconcerned by the hostile environment at Stamford Bridge during their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

The atmosphere towards Sarri turned toxic once United surged ahead thanks to first-half goals from midfield duo Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.

A crescendo of boos greeting of boos greeted the Italian at both half-time and full-time while F#$5 Sarri-Ball was chanted throughout.

