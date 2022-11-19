SA’s public broadcaster partners global electronics giant Hisense to launch new streaming service SABC+

Spread This News

By Agencies

JOHANNESBURG: The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the leading public broadcaster on the African continent, has launched its long-anticipated OTT platform, SABC +.

In partnership with the global consumer electronics and home appliances market leader, Hisense, the corporation will distribute the SABC+ app through the home screen of the Hisense powered by VIDAA Smart TVs and mobile devices in time for the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on 20 November.

Together, these two powerhouses will bring 29 matches of the FIFA World Cup and the official FIFA World Cup Daily, by Hisense show, FOR FREE.

The SABC+ streaming app will provide the best that the SABC has to offer including 19 radio stations and 3 free-to-air television channels SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, as well as the SABC Sports Channel and the SABC’s 24-hour news channel.

As part of commemorating this milestone, SABC and Hisense, the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, will also announce an exciting competition where two lucky winners and a companion each will enjoy a 3-day exclusive experience to the FIFA World Cup, including tickets to the final match.

Commenting on the development, SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Madoda Mxakwe said; “As we forge ahead with our digital and streaming strategies, it is essential for the public broadcaster to partner with a company such as Hisense to enable us to fulfil of our public mandate, whilst utilizing innovative ways to provide cutting edge content to the public.”

“The SABC + app also presents a growth path to enhancing revenue and build a strong foundation for future financial sustainability of the SABC.

Vivi Liu, the CEO of Hisense South Africa, added, “We are excited to team up with SABC, in a joint effort to bring a better quality of life to local fans.

“Hisense has been pursuing scientific, technological innovation and bringing happiness to millions of families.

“We believe that through this partnership, we can create the best possible viewing experience at home for football fans, so as to allow them to focus on enjoying every moment of a FIFA World Cup match.

“Powered by the VIDAA smart TV operating system, Hisense is dedicated to bringing more of the best video streaming content to its big screens.”