Satanism claims drive man (32) into raping landlord (61)

Bulawayo Correspondent

A 32-year-old Bulawayo man recently appeared in court facing rape and physically abusing his 61-year-old landlord.

Mduduzi Khabo appeared before magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi facing the two charges.

Prosecutor Ntokozo Dlodlo told court that on a date unknown to the state but sometime in 2009, Bekezela Tshuma hired Khabo to fix her vehicle.

Khabo would occasionally fix the car and he would also visit Tshuma at her home.

The prosecutor told court that on May 6 2011, Tshuma found the accused at the Bulawayo City Hall.

“The accused told the complainant that he had nowhere to go and feared for his life as his family was having conflicts with the Central Intelligence officers (CIOs). The complainant had compassion for him and she took him to her home where she allocated him a spare bedroom to stay for as long as he had to sort out his life,” Dlodlo told the court.

The prosecutor further told court that in January 2012, on an unknown date again, Khabo informed Tshuma that his rivals had joined Satanism.

“On January 2012 on a date unknown, the accused person informed the complainant that his rivals have since joined Satanism hence they have threatened to kill his brother if he does not have sexual intercourse with the complainant. The accused induced fear into the complainant and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent and protection,” said Dlodlo.

On count two, Khabo is accused of assaulting Tshuma with open hands several times all over her body on different occasions.

Magistrate Mkhwananzi remanded Khabo in custody to 18th of July.