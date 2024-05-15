Saul Chaminuka dumps Bikita Minerals for Green Fuel 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

FORMER ZPC Kariba and Black Rhinos coach Saul Chaminuka has joined Green Fuel as the new team head coach, replacing Rodwell Dhlakama who was fired last month.

Chaminuka is coming from Premier Soccer League new boys Bikita Minerals who are reported to be struggling financially.

At the Ethanol Boys, Chaminuka will be assisted by former CAPS United and Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro.

Greenfuel are currently at position 8 on the log with 15 points, which is seven behind log leaders Manica Diamonds.

Saul Chaminuka’s first assignment with Green Fuel will be Sunday when he travels to Sakubva Stadium to face high-flying Manica Diamonds which has been unbeaten in the last seven games.