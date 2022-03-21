Sbahle Mzizi Up For Nickelodeon Kid’s Award

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ACTRESS Ntando Duma’s daughter, Sbahle Mzizi has been nominated for this year’s Favourite African Influencer at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The 4 year old internet sensation has a self titled YouTube channel which has over 61 000 subscribers and an Instagram account with a million followers.

She shared the news on her Instagram with a post captioned: “THE CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG!

“I’m nominated for this year’s @nickelodeon KIDS CHOICE AWARDS under the FAVORITE AFRICAN KIDFLUENCER category! Sooo excited. Please vote using the LINK ON THE BIO and thank you in advance”.

Sbahle was nominated alongside South African teen sensation Uncle Vinny, Whitney Ramabulana, Masaka Kids Africana, Sassy Taylor Morrison and Adaeze Ounigbo.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2022 are slated for April 9 1930hours Et and will broadcast on Nickelodeon television channel.

The ceremony will be hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowksi.