Scandal!’s ‘Dr Nyasha Mugari’ arrested for beating wife

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN actor Jerome Galiao has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife, Nerissa Mema.

Galiao popularly known for his role as Dr Nyasha Mugari in eTV’s soapie Scandal! was taken into custody at Linden Police Station in Randburg, Monday night.

He made a court appearance Tuesday facing charges of domestic violence.

A source told local media: “Jerome is in police custody in Randburg.

“He was arrested last night for domestic violence. He is in the cells and will appear in court on Tuesday.

“This is not the first time he has bashed her.”