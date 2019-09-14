Scenes captured during Mugabe’s send-off at Rufaro

By Idah Mhetu
LATE former President Robert Mugabe had another public send-off ceremony held in his honour at Rufaro Stadium, Harare on Friday.
Below are some images captured during the event.
All images by Idah Mhetu.
Part of the crowd that filled up the terraces
Some Zanu PF supporters during the viewing of the body
Ex-President Mugabe’s daughter Bona in deep thought
Form left: Mugabe’s sons Robert Junior and Chatunga (third from left)
Some of the mourners could not hold back their tears
Police officers were among those who viewed the body
Body viewing in progress