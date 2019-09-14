Scenes captured during Mugabe’s send-off at Rufaro

A mourner during the send-off ceremony

A mourner during the send-off ceremony

By Idah Mhetu

LATE former President Robert Mugabe had another public send-off ceremony held in his honour at Rufaro Stadium, Harare on Friday.

Below are some images captured during the event.

All images by Idah Mhetu.

Part of the crowd that filled up the terraces

Some Zanu PF supporters during the viewing of the body

Ex-President Mugabe’s daughter Bona in deep thought

Form left: Mugabe’s sons Robert Junior and Chatunga (third from left)

Some of the mourners could not hold back their tears

Police officers were among those who viewed the body

Body viewing in progress