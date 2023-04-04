Schadendorf primed for breakout season at Nottinghamshire

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team star Dane Schadendorf has been tipped to make an impact at English County Championship side Nottinghamshire this season after an impressive campaign for the county’s development team last year.

The 20-year-old Zimbabwean wicketkeeper had an impressive 2022 where he was the leading run scorer in the Second XI Championship.

He hit 1,001 runs at an average of 45.50, making him the standout player.

That was not the only leader board that Schadendorf topped; with the gloves, he took the most dismissals with 31 catches and four stumpings.

Unsurprisingly, Notts handed him a new two-year contract at the end of 2022.

Head coach Peter Moores is confident that Schadendorf’s progress will continue “to be the leading run-scorer in second XI cricket is a real feather in his cap and bodes well for his future progression in the game,” he said.

“He has a natural ability to strike a ball and his red-ball development suggests this will transfer across to all formats in the future. His keeping continues to improve with the challenge of consistency being his main goal.”

Tom Moores is the current incumbent with the gloves but he struggled with the bat last term, reaching fifty just once, and Schadendorf is primed to take advantage of any chance that comes his way.

The former St John’s College starlet has made 18 first-team appearances for Nottinghamshire since making his debut in July 2021, scoring 24 runs in one County Championship outing and 147 runs in 17 Royal London Cup matches.

Commenting on his new contract recently, Schadendorf said: “Nottinghamshire has become my home away from home in the last few years, so to be able to extend my stay is very pleasing.

“Regular game time has allowed me to progress as a cricketer, and I feel fortunate to be afforded the opportunities that I have. I am still young and there is scope to improve, as I have already in the last two years. My focus is on continuing to do that.

“I want to be the most complete multi-format player possible, and I know there are areas for me to look at through the winter and over the next couple of years to enable me to go as far as I can in the game.”