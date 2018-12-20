School teacher up for fondling, raping 4 blind pupils

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A school teacher from Fatima High School in Lupane has been arrested and charged for indecently assaulting and raping four deaf and blind pupils during a recent auditory training session.

Raymond Chipunza (46) of Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo, allegedly took a class of eight deaf and blind pupils along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road sometime between October and November this year for an auditory training programme to test their hearing ability.

He allegedly ordered three boys and a girl who were part of the students to move faster.

Chipunza is further said to have remained behind with the four girls he allegedly fondled breasts before caressing their buttocks.

According to court papers, the teacher, on four different occasions, also invited the victims to his room where he raped them.

The matter was later reported to the police leading to his arrest.

He was later taken to remand prison and has since been granted $100 bail by the Bulawayo High Court.

Chipunza, who denies the charges, was ordered to report twice a week at Mzilikazi Police Station and to reside at his given address until the matter was finalised.

He was also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.