Schools Reopen In Phases In 2021

By Staff Reporter

SCHOOLS will reopen in two phases in 2021 with the first classes resuming lessons on 4 January.

All classes, with the exception of Form One and Five pupils, will commence learning on 4 January, with the 2020 Ordinary Level examination candidates resuming their exam sittings on 5 January.

Form One and Five classes will return to school on 9 February after Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) results are out.

Education Minister Cain Mathema confirmed all pupils will be in class by February.

“We recently issued statements to school heads regarding when schools will be opened. I have submitted the calendar to Cabinet and I can tell you that by February all students will be in school,” he said.