Schools To Reopen Mid-June  

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has announced schools will reopen mid-next month after a three-month break due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

State universities are also set to reopen on June 1.

According to the State media, Education Minister Cain Mathema said “schools will be opened three to four weeks from now”.

To prepare for reopening, the government is set to hire 6 000 teachers as part of a comprehensive plan for safe and smooth opening of schools in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will bring the number of teachers to 140 000. The country currently has about 4,5 million learners.

“The 2020 exam class will resume classes first, followed by 2021 exam classes two or three weeks later, with the rest of the groups following in that manner,” said Minister Mathema.

Phase Three will consist of Grades Three, Four, Five, and Form Ones and Twos.

Phase Four consists of Grades Two and One while Phase Five sees the resumption of ECD classes, which are set to open last.