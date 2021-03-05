Schools Without Access To Clean Water Will Not Open – Mthuli Ncube

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

SCHOOLS with no access to clean water will not be allowed to open due to the continued Covid-19 threat, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told legislators Thursday.

Ncube told the Budget and Finance Parliamentary committee that it would be risky for schools that have no access to clean water to open.

He was responding to a member of the committee who wanted to know how prepared government was for the reopening of schools for this year.

Tonderayi Moyo, MP for Gokwe asked the minister on how much has been budgeted for personal protective equipment (PPEs) procurement for school children and staff as well as borehole drilling in schools.

Ncube responded, “A school cannot open if there is no access to clean water which is an essential aspect in schools. These learning institutions should have boreholes drilled before schools open.

“Government is working very well with development partners such as the World Food Programme (WFP) and others.”

Zimbabwean schools will finally open for normal face-to-face learning starting 15 March for exam classes.

The rest shall open 22 March with the first term set to stretch to June 4.

Ncube reassured the committee that there have been finances set aside for all projects.