Schools won’t open until February – says Acting President Chiwenga as lockdown extended

By Staff Reporter

HARARE: Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has extended the Covid-19 national lockdown by a further two weeks.

In a statement Friday, Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, said schools would remain closed until next month.

“Schools be given at least one week after the next two weeks lockdown extension, to put preventive public health measures in place before commencement of the general school calendar depending on the prevailing situation at that time,” reads the statement.

