Scorpion Kings evade arrest over Vic Falls Carnival snub, settle US$18k debt   

By Bulawayo Correspondent

SOUTH AFRICAN amapiano duo Dj Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, Monday evaded arrest, paying nearly US$19 000 as settlement for a breach of the Victoria Falls Carnival contract.

The Bulawayo High Court on Saturday ordered the imprisonment of the two musicians for failing to settle a debt of US$ 18 395.82 to Victoria Falls Carnival organizers.

The two were in April this year sued for half a million rand by the Victoria Falls Carnival organizers after pulling a no show at the event despite receiving payments.

The duo dubbed Scorpion Kings have a number of hits in the amapiano genre had a gig at a joint in Bulawayo over the weekend.

After performing they had to remain holed up in their hotel after police and officials from the Messenger of Court sought their arrest following the issuing of a warrant of arrest by Justice Christopher Dube Banda.

At around 1100 Monday, their lawyer Zibusiso Ncube was seen talking to Messenger of Court officials who later left the hotel together with the police officers.

A representative of the Vic Falls Carnival team confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com that the artists’ lawyer had deposited the demanded amount with the Messenger of Court.

“It was an unfortunate incident because we had really bend over backwards to bring such a top act to the Carnival.

“We had paid for everything including for their and even rescheduled flight bookings just to accommodate their schedule but in the end they did not show up. We were just looking out for the time that they would come for a show in Zimbabwe in order to get redress. This was in essence a breach of contact. We are glad that everything has finally been settled. We can now move on and look forward to organizing other events,” the representative said.

After depositing the payment the amapiano stars returned to their home country on a flight Monday afternoon.