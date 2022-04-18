SCOTLAND: Moyo sets goals target and explains training ground work that’s found finishing improvement

Spread This News

By dailyrecord.co.uk

David Moyo’s not hit 10 goals in a season for three years – but he’s keen to hit the landmark for Hamilton this term.

The forward scored his ninth of the campaign against Morton on Saturday in Championship action, his strike from close range after six minutes sealing a 1-0 win.

Starting his fourth term at Accies this summer, the 27-year-old is keen to continue upon the goal trail for boss Stuart Taylor.

While wonder goals have been few and far between, Moyo insists hitting double figures for the first time since his 14-goal haul at previous club St Albans City would be a fine achievement.

He said: “I last hit double figures before I came here. It would be (a decent achievement). I just want to keep improving and keeping adding to it (his tally).

“Hopefully I can do that next year as well. It was Conference South level last time so it’s good to be doing it up here.

“It doesn’t matter how they go in, I just need to be there! The gaffer has worked on some things with the attacking players on being in the right place at the right time.

“So credit to him for that. We just need to keep improving and working on it, as it seems to be working.”

The Zimbabwe international is glad that his goal took Hamilton out of potential relegation danger ahead of their final two games against Raith Rovers and Inverness, but a charge to reach the Premiership is next season’s aim.

He added: “You’re relieved to not be involved in a relegation battle but there’s still two games left and we want to put more points on the board and finish as high as we can.

“If we have a good end to this season it can set us up for next season and we can have a real promotion push, 100%.”