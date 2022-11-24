Sean Fusire: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder opens up on contract talks and his ‘love’ for the Owls

By The Star UK

ENGLAND: Sean Fusire has said that being in talks over a professional contract with Sheffield Wednesday is a ‘surreal’ feeling for him.

The 17-year-old has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of seasons as he rises through the ranks at Middlewood Road, and has been pivotal in the FA Youth Cup – most recently scoring the winning goal in the second round of this year’s competition.

Fusire, who is of Zimbabwean descent, has now begun talks with the Owls over his first pro deal having caught the eye of Darren Moore and his technical team, and there are hopes that a contract could be wrapped up in the near future.