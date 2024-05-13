Chevrons batter Sean Williams retires from T20I cricket 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s all-rounder, Sean Williams has retired from T20i cricket, New Zimbabwe.com has learnt.

Williams revealed this to his teammates on Sunday soon after Zimbabwe last game of the five T20i series, which they lost 4-1.

“He (Williams) decided to retire from T20l and informed about his decision to his teammates following the game,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board official working with Team Zimbabwe was quoted by Cricbuzz.

Williams has been struggling with form in T20 cricket. During the Bangladesh tour he only featured in the first and last game, scoring zero runs in the first game and did not bat in the last game since Zimbabwe’s top order was impressive to help the side clinching 8 wickets win.

The 37-year-old all-rounder marked his T20I debut in 2006 and featured in 81 matches for Zimbabwe, scoring 1 691 runs and picked 48 wickets in the process.

In the meantime, Williams will continue with Test and ODI cricket for Zimbabwe