Sean Williams revels in record breaking Chevrons glory 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

AS the proverbial saying goes, kicking a dog when it is down.

This is the story of the Zimbabwe men’s cricket team that crushed the United States of America (USA) Monday by 304 runs in the process breaking its own records.

Zimbabwe posted 408 runs, breaking its own record in One Day International (ODI) in the process becoming the seventh team in the world to post more than 400 runs in a match.

As if that was not enough, stand-in captain Sean Williams scored his personal best of 174 runs.

Breaking records has been a script for Zimbabwe since the commencement of 2023 men’s World cup qualifiers.

In a mark of supreme consistency, Williams has posted two centuries, two fifties in four matches he has played in the qualifiers.

RELATED:

Speaking to the media after the game Williams blushed over Zimbabwe’s scintillating display.

“I think that is definitely one of the best innings I have had. Obviously credit goes to the guys that have batted around me of course. Within those guys doing what they did around me, Joylord, I think he batted superbly well.

“It is the most enjoyable cricket I have played in my life. It is the most enjoyable change room I have been in my life,” said Williams.

Zimbabwe ended its group on top of the standings with an unblemished record.

The Chevrons are in firm control of its destiny as they look to book a berth in the World Cup to be staged in India later this year.

Williams said his charges are taking each game as it comes and will not exert pressure on itself.

“I think for us as a team it is huge for us. It shows that we are reaching our goals even if it is step by step. We are here to win and that it is it. We just want to win and we want to do the correct things,” said Williams.

Zimbabwe shifts base from Harare to Bulawayo for the Super Six where they will hope to seal its qualification berth in.