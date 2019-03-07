Second assault case opened against Babes Wodumo, cops confirm

TimesLive

A second case of assault has allegedly been opened against gqom star Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo on Wednesday night.

Although they wouldn’t provide names, KZN police said that a case of common assault was opened at the Umbilo police station on Tuesday evening. A police source confirmed, off the record, that the case was opened against Simelane.

“We can confirm that a case of common assault was opened at the Umbilo police station yesterday [Tuesday] evening,” said Brig Jay Naicker on Wednesday.

“The complainant alleges that on Monday evening she attended a gathering at a guesthouse in the Umbilo area when she was assaulted by four women, three of whom are known to her, after she got into an argument with one of them.

“Detectives have been in touch with the accused, who cannot be named at this stage,” he said.

Naicker added that the suspects in the case had indicated, through their lawyers, that they would be providing police with statements.

“Statements have yet to be obtained from independent witnesses who attended the event. Once all the evidence has been gathered the docket will be submitted to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority],” said Naicker.

The Simelane family spokesperson Sakhile Mhlonishwa Langa said: “We are aware of the reports and what has been circulating on social media – it is something that happened last night [Tuesday].

“We spoke to Vishnu Naidoo [national SAPS spokesman] but haven’t received any official information, so as the family we are waiting for official details of the case from the police and then we will take it from there.”

Naidoo referred TshisaLIVE to Naicker for comment.

eNCA reported that the case was opened following an “altercation” between Simelane and an as-yet-unidentified woman. It was this woman who opened the case.

Simelane and her estranged boyfriend, and musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo have been making headlines ever since video footage of Simelane being slapped several times by Maphumulo went viral on Monday.

Maphumulo was arrested by police on charges of assault and was released on R2,000 bail.

Maphumulo also laid a charge of assault against Simelane.

“He laid the charge last night,” confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo on Wednesday morning.