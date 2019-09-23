Second tragedy hits Mozambique election campaign

BBC

At least four people died and 56 were injured when an open truck they were boarding overturned in Songo town, located in north-western Mozambique.

The truck was ferrying supporters of the ruling Frelimo party from an election rally addressed by President Filipe Nyusi on Sunday in the town that stands above the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi River.

This is the second deadly incident in election rallies in less than two weeks – both involving supporters of the Frelimo party.

On 11 September, a stampede in a football stadium left 10 people dead and 85 others injured after attending President Nyusi’s rally in Nampula in the north-east.

The president is seeking re-election on 15 October.

The latest incident occurred in a section of a road out of Songo town that has several dangerous curves. The truck veered off the road on the first of these curves, tipping its passengers down the mountainside.

Frelimo party official Fernando Bemane told journalists that 15 of the injured are in a serious condition and have been transferred to Tete Provincial Hospital. The others are being treated in local hospitals.

The injured were rescued from the mountainside by a crew of fire-fighters from HCB, the company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam.

Police are yet to issue a statement.