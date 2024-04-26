Securico guard loots ZW$2.5 million groceries from OK supermarket

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A Securico security officer who was deployed to guard OK Zimbabwe Fife Avenue supermarket is facing theft charges after he allegedly stole groceries worth over ZW$2.5 million.

Safarawo Nyandoro (42) appeared before a Harare magistrate who remanded him in custody.

According to prosecutors, sometime in 2021, Safarawo was employed by Securico which is a registered security company in Zimbabwe.

Nyandoro was deployed at the Ok Zimbabwe Fife Avenue branch responsible for the upstairs car park which is where the OK shop warehouse is located.

He was also once deployed to guard complainants’ CCTV.

“During the same period, the accused hatched a plan to steal from the complainant.

“Pursuant to his plan and during the period from 09 December 2021 to 12 January 2022 accused stole various groceries worth ZW$2 527 045-00 from the warehouse he was deployed to mann whilst on deployment,” read the State outline.

It is alleged that during the theft, he would cover CCTV cameras with pieces of cloth so that they could not record anything.

After the commission of the crime, he would uncover the cameras.

The offence was discovered when the CCTV cameras were played back by the complainant.

It was established that he was supposed to report to work by 0600 hrs but would report an hour earlier to commit the offence.

As a result of the accused’s actions, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of ZW$2 527 045-00 and nothing recovered.