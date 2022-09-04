LATEST: Security fears as jailed Job Sikhala falls sick; lawyer asked to bring private doctor

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

INCARCERATED Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Job Sikhala has reportedly fallen sick while detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

The MP’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa was reportedly asked to call a private doctor to attend to the politician who was vomitting.

Award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker, Hopewell Chin’ono confirmed the development in a social media post Sunday, saying: “Job Sikhala’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has received a call from Chikurubi prison

asking her to urgently get a doctor for the political prisoner and MP.

“His wife confirmed to me that she also got a call letting her know that Sikhala is vomiting, she is now on her way to the prison.”

The parliamentarian has been in prison for nearly three months over charges of inciting violence and obstructing the course of justice, both charges emanating from the case of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala has repeatedly been denied bail by both the High Court and Supreme Court.