Security guard masquerades as High Court judge, dupes convict’s wife of US$300 

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Corespondent

A CUNNING security guard posed as a Chinhoyi High Court judge and duped a convicted criminal’s desperate wife of US$300 after lying that he would throw out the case and secure his freedom.

Clever Rowayi (28), a security guard employed by Day & Night Security Services, appeared in court this week charged with fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Chinhoyi magistrate, Rumbidzai Tshuma remanded the matter to August 1, 2022 after ordering Rowayi to deposit $10 000 bail.

The state case, led by Clever Nyapfani, is that on July 6, 2022 and at OK Supermarket in Chinhoyi, Rowayi received US$300 in two installments from complainant, Audrey Chifofo (26), whose husband was in court over an undisclosed offence.

The transaction ensued after Rowayi approached Chifofo and misrepresented as a judge of the High Court at Chinhoyi before claiming he could facilitate that her husband’s pending matter be thrown out.

The fraud came to light after Chifofo’s husband was convicted and imprisoned.

Investigations revealed Rowayi was not a court official and that he had duped the woman of cash.

The matter was reported to police, leading to Rowayi’s arrest.