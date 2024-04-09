Security raised for Champions League ties after threat

Security is being reinforced ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final in Paris Getty Images

Security will be increased at Champions League games this week after a media outlet supporting the Islamic State group published threats against venues.

A pro-IS media channel has published multiple posters calling for attacks at stadiums hosting quarter-final ties on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Uefa said it was aware of the threats but said games in Madrid, Paris and London would go ahead as planned.

Ministers in both France and Spain have confirmed enhanced security measures.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said there would be “considerably reinforced” security measures in place when PSG play Barcelona in Paris on Wednesday.

Mr Darmanin continued: “I will remind you that only 10 days ago, IS shared a picture of the Munich stadium and said action should be taken against sports venues that host football games – although all sports can be targeted. Given how important the Champions League is for football, we are of course talking to our partners.”

Two quarter-finals are due to be held in Madrid this week. Real Madrid host Manchester City on Tuesday, while Atletico Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Pilar Alegría, Spain’s sports minister, has issued a message of “calm” ahead of the games in Madrid and said “more than 2,000 police and civil guard officers” are being deployed.

A spokesman for European football’s governing body said: “Uefa is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s Uefa Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues.

“All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

The pro-IS channel called for violent attacks and featured images of the Emirates Stadium in London, the Bernabeu Stadium and Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, as well as the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

Another image shared last week depicted the Allianz Arena in Munich, which is due to host Bayern Munich’s return leg against Arsenal next week.

Arsenal play the German side in London on Tuesday. BBC News has contacted the Metropolitan Police in London for comment.

The threatening jihadist images shared this week- some of which feature an image of a masked gunman – were posted by pro-IS media groups not officially linked to the organisation itself.

However, it is thought the directive to publish the threats may have come from IS itself, as its leadership recently hinted at close co-ordination between official media operatives and online supporters.