Seef Zimbabwe to host UK diaspora property showcase

By Alois Vinga

SEEF Zimbabwe is set to host the premier Zimbabwean property showcase in the United Kingdom in the next four months.

The event which is being organised by Zim Inspired Limited on behalf of Seef Zimbabwe is scheduled to take place on July 13 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel.

The Zim Diaspora Property Showcase aims to connect property businesses from Zimbabwe with the Zimbabwean community in the UK, addressing the challenges diasporans face in managing and investing in property from afar.

With horror stories of lost investments due to untrustworthy agencies and family members, this event seeks to offer reliable solutions and encourage investment back into Zimbabwe through real estate.

Attendees will have the chance to engage with over 40 exhibitors, including top developers, financial institutions, conveyancers, suppliers, property consultants and a lot more real estate stakeholders.

The event will feature discussion panels, presentations by property experts and networking opportunities, all designed to empower Zimbabweans in the UK to invest securely in their homeland.

Seef Zimbabwe managing director and licensee, Patience Patongamwoyo expressed excitement over the opportunity presented by the event.

“We are really excited about this property showcase and the opportunity to bring the whole real estate industry to the UK market as a show of faith, something we believe will strengthen and bridge the gap between the Zimbabwean diaspora, a huge and developing market for us and the property industry in Zimbabwe.

“We are grateful to the other companies within the industry that have chosen to partner on this journey. It is certainly a win-win situation for all parties involved,” she said.

The showcase has garnered support from industry giants who will soon be announced alongside the programme of the day in the coming days with such collaborative efforts within the industry highlighting the commitment to fostering economic growth in Zimbabwe through diaspora investment.

“In line with the spirit of community and support, entry to the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase is free. Guests are encouraged to register in advance and are welcome to bring friends and family to explore the wealth of opportunities and insights available,” added Seef Zimbabwe.