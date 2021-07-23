Seh Calaz Begs Police To Stop Teargassing Mbare Flats

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMDANCEHALL sensation, Seh Calaz has called on police to stop tear gassing Matapi flats in Mbare high-density suburb, Harare as it was posing a health hazard to residents in the area.

This comes after a number of incidences where police amid clashes with vendors in Mbare threw tear gas canisters in the residential flats.

In a Facebook post, the Mbare bred star cried foul over the inhumane acts which affect the health of the elderly who inhale the gasses.

“Asi nhai mapurisa pamunouya muchikanda ma teargas muhosteri munombozivawokuti tine vana here, tine machembere nemakule,tine vanhu vanorwara,tine vakaremara,tine mapofu vasinei nezvekuita nezve mabhero or ma vendor who suffer daily ne ma teargas enyu ,musadaro tambonyarara nguva yareba”

Seh Calaz born Tawanda Mumanyi pleaded with the police to understand the predicaments the poverty-stricken residents are faced with.

The chanter affectionately known as Boss Yala added the vendors were not Mbare residents and as such those impacted by the teargassing were ‘innocent’ residents.

As the Zimbabwean economy continues to bite the ordinary citizen, a majority have turned to the informal sector particularly vending.

“Mapurisa munofanha murishamwari dzevanhu muchitichengetedza not all this,haisi choice kuita ma vendor vanhu vanotodawo kugara kudzimba asi nzara ndoinopinza vanhu pa ground, chimbokururai nyembe dzenyu mupinde muvanhu munzwe zvichemo zvevanhu.

“Mupedzanhamo usakavhurwa vanhu havambofa vakamira kushanda,by now makuziva kuti even mukakanda ma teargas sei havamire kurongedza musika and 80% Percent inotengesa apo havagare mumagaba mamunopostera ma teargas mudzimba,itai moyo musadaro.

“Let’s work together vanhu ndevenyu ava all they need is a place to hustle havasikuba.”