Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu PF with hope Wicknel dolls top-of-the-range vehicle to him too

By Staff Reporter

DANCEHALL chanter Seh Calaz has published a letter directed at Wicknel Chivhayo declaring allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF, in a clear attempt to have himself considered for one top of the high-end vehicles being dolled out by the businessman.

Chivhayo has so far splashed over US$300,000 on top-of-the-range vehicles delivered to artists who either sang songs in support of Zanu PF and Mnangagwa or performed consistently at the party’s rallies before last year’s elections.

Superstar Jah Prayzah was awarded a US$180,000 Mercedes Benz for his Mdhara Achauya album which had “Kutonga Kwaro,” a song heavily used by Mnangagwa during and after the November 2017 coup.

Dendera artist Sulumani Chimbetu also received his US$140,000 vehicle before Fantan got his recently from the controversial businessman.

“Mukaona nhoroondo yangu ndagara ndaiimba ma rally emusangano anosvika kana 100 kubva nguva yava (Robert) Mugabe up to nhasi, ndakaita masongs akashandiswa for campaining eg Asvotwa Ngarutse and Pasi nemhanduu ,ndagara ndaitorwa ma picture ndakapfeka regalia ye ZANU PF ndisingatye nekuti mumba mangu mu ZANU PF dai maimboziva kuti ndine nguva zhinji dzandaive ndakaomerwa and ndaideedzwa ku ma rally e CCC ndichida kupiwa mari yakawanda asi nekuda kwekuti am loyal to ZANU PF ndairamba asi mari ndichiida,” reads Seh Calaz’s letter.

(If you check my history I have performed at over a hundred Zanu PF rallies since late President Robert Mugabe’s time. I hqve songs such as Asvotwa ngaarutse and Pasi Nemhandu. I have countless pictures unashamedly wearing Zanu PF regalia. There are times I was at my lowest and the opposition sought to have me perform at its events but I declined because of my loyalty to the party. I declined despite the fact that I needed the money.)

Seh Calaz is widely believed to have been a candidate for Chivhayo’s vehicles before he criticised Zanu PF in January.

The outspoken chanter had questioned what those who won August’s general elections had done so far, arguing they were probably waiting for the next election to promise and never deliver.

Chivhayo said the chanter had lost himself the opportunity.

“Kubva nhasi ndati mugare maziva kuti Seh Calaz, Tawanda Mumanyi mwana we Zanu PF as shown…pandotaura ndotaura ndakamiririra vechidiki mandogara,” added Seh Calaz.

“PAMBERI NE ZANU PF! Pamberi na PRESIDENT, His Excellency, CDE Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa! Nyika Inovakwa Nevenevayo!”