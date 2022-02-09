Seh Calaz Defends Support For Chamisa

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

OUTSPOKEN musician Seh Calaz says he has no regrets about making known his political disposition after he publicly indicated his support for opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa.

Posting on his Facebook page, the Zimdancehall chanter said he, like everyone else, is entitled to his political views.

“I simply come as a Zimbabwean and my concern is mainly with the millions of Zimbabwean youths and even adults who never have a fair chance to ask questions, they need answers for without prejudice or fear. A lot of youths would like to engage in political discussions but our history in Africa as a whole is marred by violence when it comes to such issues and that is the reason, we end up not participating in such issues,” Seh Calaz said.

“We as Zimbabweans are so full of hatred and animosity towards our fellow countrymen and it is mainly because we want to dictate and force everyone to choose what we want. If someone has a different opinion, they then become an enemy,” he said.

“For a nation that is educated, we are so backward in acting and even though our own constitution states that every Zimbabwean citizen has the right to make political choices freely, we always find a way to attack and demonise fellow citizens for choosing freely,” Seh Calaz added.

In a bid to advocate for change, Seh Calaz blamed public influencers for failing to guide the masses accordingly especially the youths in dealing away with the stigma of being an oppositional party supporter.

“I personally blame those with the power to educate the masses for not taking enough time to educate the youths in a civilized manner about how things work and take away the stigma of violence associated with voting. If we start by respecting each other as Zimbabwean Citizens and respecting each other’s different political choices like we do with everything else, maybe our youths can take time to be part of the narrative concerning our nation. This time around let’s say No to animosity, aggression and violence towards each other for simply having different views,” Seh Calaz posted.