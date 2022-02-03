Seh Calaz Posts ‘Fiery’ Chamisa Birthday Message

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

CONTROVERSIAL Zim-dancehall chanter, Seh Calaz has once again set himself on a collision path with his detractors after Wednesday he posted a “politically-loaded” message congratulating Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa.

The opposition leader turned 44 on February 2.

In his latest affront to the Zanu PF administration, the Mbare-born artist, Tawanda Mumanyi, waxes lyrical of Chamisa, anointing him the saviour of the present and future generations.

Said Seh Calaz in the post: “l would like to wish Happy Birthday to Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the young generation of politics, the man with the task of securing a future for our generation and that of our children.

“May the Lord bless you with wisdom and patience and a long memory that will always remember how our generation suffered. Kune maghetto youts ndinoti dzidza kuzvigadzirira ramangwana, musamirire kuitirwa nevamwe #shotreipapo.”

Repeated efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get a comment from Seh Calaz hit a brick wall as his phone went unanswered, while messages sent through WhatsApp had not been responded to.

Last year, Seh Calaz recorded a song critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

In the video, circulated on social media, he is seen in the studio singing the song draped in a Zimbabwean flag, symbolising his love and patriotism to the nation.

In the song, the chanter says the country was in a dire economic meltdown which has forced youths into starvation, unemployment, and resorting to crime and drug abuse.

He also sings that the youths were dying from the use and addiction of crystal meth, commonly known as “Guka.”