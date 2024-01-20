Seke man jailed 18 years for inserting tongue into niece’s privates

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 27-year-old man from Marimbi Village, Seke has been jailed 18 years for violating his two-year-old niece after he inserted his tongue into the victim’s privates.

The man whose identity is being concealed to protect the victim was convicted at his own guilty plea.

He will however serve 15 years effective after three years of his sentence was set aside on condition of good behaviour.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man was convicted by a Chitungwiza magistrate on one count of aggravated indecent assault.

“Brief facts are that on the 7th of January 2024, the complainant’s father caught the accused person red-handed inserting his tongue into the complainant’s private part.

“The accused person is the brother of the complainant’s father. He had visited his brother’s residence.

“The accused person pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment, 3 of which were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

“Don’t trust even relatives with your children,” said the State.