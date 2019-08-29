Sekeramayi in trouble over $311 000 Zesa debt

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Defence Minister, Sydney Sekeramayi has been taken to court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) after failing to settle a $311 000 electricity bill.

Through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility issued the summons to the former minister on August 28, 2019.

It claimed that Sekeremayi has refused to pay despite numerous demands.

“On the 28th of September in Harare, the applicant and the respondent signed a Deed of Settlement in terms of which it was agreed that the respondent would pay the applicant a total sum of $319 000 being charges for electricity supplied by the latter to the former,” reads ZETDC declaration.

According to the court application, it was agreed that the amount would be paid in monthly instalments from September 2018 until September 2020.

It was also agreed that in the event of the respondent’s failure to pay any instalment due in terms of the Deed of Settlement, then the whole amount outstanding would become due and payable.

Sekeramayi, in breach of the agreement, has only paid $7 500 which he paid in instalments.

“By reason of the said breach, the respondent is now obliged to pay the said sum of $311 500 to the applicant,” said the power utility.

Sekeramayi is yet to file his respond to the application.