Self-exiled former ministers Kasukuwere, Mzembi comfort jailed Sikhala

By Staff Reporter

SELF-EXILED former Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, has expressed worry and concern over opposition Job Sikhala’s continued incarceration saying he will be praying for him.

Kasukuwere’s remarks follows revelation that the jailed lawmaker is currently unwell having developed a strange illness.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament was arrested on the 14th of June last year for allegedly inciting violence to avenge the death of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

He was arrested together with a dozen other party activists who have since been freed and his trial is set to begin Tuesday after being denied bail 14 times by both the Magistrate and High Courts.

Kasukuwere who fled Zimbabwe fearing prosecution for being ‘one of the criminals surrounding’ the late former President Robert Mugabe posted on his twitter saying he was praying for Sikhala and his family urging him to remain strong.

“Job Sikhala, my prayers are with you and your family during these difficult and trying moments. Remain strong Job your country needs you,” Kasukuwere said.

Meanwhile, his colleague and former cabinet minister, Walter Mzembi also in exile echoed the same sentiments.

Mzembi said prayer would make authorities merciful and break the chains.

“The reinforced , barricaded steel doors and brass locks of prisons are in the hearts of the powerful, law their weapon, only God can break them by softening hard hearts making them compassionate and empathetic towards the weak , key is intercession,” Mzembi said.