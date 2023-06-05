Self-exiled Kasukuwere confirms Presidential candidature; declares no fear as return nears 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

FORMER Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has declared his candidature for Zimbabwe’s Presidency in August’s general elections.

Kasukuwere is part of those hounded out of Zimbabwe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies in the military at the height of a November 2017 coup.

Despite making a brief return in 2018, he has remained in South Africa since.

Kasukuwere told NewZimbabwe.com his decision to challenge Mnangagwa, in what had originally been a two-horse race between him and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa, was in response to calls for him to take over.

“Zimbabwe is home for all of us. The call to run has been loud and clear and yes, we have answered that call,” said Kasukuwere.

Having been Zanu PF’s National Political Commissar, Kasukuwere is widely believed to still have favour within the ruling party ranks, particularly from those who did not benefit or support President Robert Mugabe’s ouster.

Despite arrest upon his return in 2018, Kasukuwere said he is not moved and fears nothing.

“We have no fear,” he said in reference to his yet-to-be-named team.

He is expected to share a formal position on this development.