Self-exiled Kasukuwere files nomination papers through lawyer; mum on whereabouts

By Mary Taruvinga

EXILED former cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere has filed his nomination papers through his lawyer and chief election adviser, Jacqueline Sande.

Kasukuwere is vying for the presidential post and will be running as an independent candidate.

Sande refused to divulge his whereabouts stating he will be running his campaign personally.

Kasukuwere trended on social media platforms Tuesday following reports he was on a flight back to Zimbabwe from South Africa.

Sources have however disclosed that he aborted the trip upon learning security agents were waiting for him at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

“Saviour Kasukuwere is expected to roll out his campaign plan himself but it should keep start notice soon.

“The nomination itself has been accepted as of now. His whereabouts, I cannot divulge but he going to be available to campaign for himself because as you know as a presidential candidate you need to hit the ground running and to meet the electorate and sell them your ideology, proposals and get them to vote for you so he is not going to campaign outside the country he is going to be around,” Sande said.

She added Kasukuwere has no legal reasons that could affect his return or political campaign.

After being hounded out of the country by the military in the 2017 coup that toppled the late former President Robert Mugabe from power, Kasukuwere made a brief return to Zimbabwe in 2018 and has remained in South Africa since.

He was on trial for several criminal charges which were later quashed by the courts.